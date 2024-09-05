Mazzulla sums up C's mindset as reigning champs with incredible quote

As the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics can expect their opponents to give their best effort against them throughout the 2024-25 season. Joe Mazzulla is looking forward to the challenge.

On Wednesday's Locked On Celtics podcast, Mazzulla shared his thoughts on Boston being a "target" during its quest for back-to-back titles.

“People are gonna say the target is on our back, but I hope it’s right on our forehead in between our eyes. I hope I can see the red dot," he said (3:00 mark of video below).

It's an on-brand comment from the mercurial head coach, who has had a knack for witty one-liners since earning the role in 2022.

Mazzulla and the C's are favored to win it all again in 2025. That's no surprise since they're set to run it back with a roster nearly identical to their 2024 championship squad. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis (when he returns from injury) will again lead the way.

The Celtics finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 64-18 record that gave them homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. They defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Dallas Mavericks en route to Banner 18.

Boston will return to the court when training camp gets underway on Sept. 25. Its first two preseason games will take place in Abu Dhabi against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4. and Oct. 6.

The C's title defense begins on Oct. 22 vs. the New York Knicks at TD Garden. The 2018 Golden State Warriors are the last team to repeat as NBA champions.