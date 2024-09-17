Trending
Boston Celtics

Celtics agree to Exhibit 10 contract with 7-foot-1 big man: Report

Ukraine native Dmytro Skapintsev spent the last two seasons in the Knicks' organization.

By Darren Hartwell

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics' training camp roster just got a little bigger. Literally.

The Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with 7-foot-1 center Dmytro Skapintsev, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Tuesday.

It's essentially a tryout deal for Skapintsev, who will get the chance to compete for a roster spot at Boston's training camp. Skapintsev's contract will be non-guaranteed, and if the Celtics waive him before the regular season, they have the option of sending him to their G-League affiliate in Maine on a two-way contract.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A Ukraine native, Skapintsev began his NBA career with the New York Knicks, signing with the team in October 2022 and spending the 2022-23 season on the G League affiliate Westchester Knicks. He appeared in two regular-season games for New York's parent club last season and 27 games in the G League, where he averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game for Westchester.

Skapintsev seems like a long shot to make the Celtics' roster, but the defending NBA champions could use some big man depth with Kristaps Porzingis expected to be sidelined until at least November or December due to injury.

The 26-year-old will compete alongside fellow 7-footers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta, while Al Horford, Xavier Tillman Sr., rookie Anton Watson and Tristan Enaruna comprise the rest of the frontcourt currently on the training camp roster.

The C's open training camp one week from Tuesday on Sept. 24.

MORE CELTICS COVERAGE

Chris Forsberg Sep 13

Ramp to Camp: Which C's players need to step up without Porzingis?

Chris Forsberg Sep 10

Ramp to Camp: Who will emerge as Celtics' 10th man this season?

Boston Celtics Sep 16

Report: Celtics among teams working out Nassir Little

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us