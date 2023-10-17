Celtics guard Derrick White gives update on potential contract extension

The Boston Celtics have signed several key players to contract extensions since the end of last season. Will Derrick White be the next one?

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Monday that extension talks between the Celtics and White's representation "continue." Both sides have an Oct. 23 deadline to get a deal done under the CBA. If no deal is reached by that deadline, they will have to wait until after the 2023-24 season to finalize an extension.

White was asked about the report Tuesday at the Celtics' practice facility.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I love it here," White said. "It's been great being here and being a Celtic. That'll never change whether I sign before the season or not. If it happens, great, but if not, I'm still excited for the season to be here."

White was acquired by the Celtics in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2021-22 season and he quickly became part of the team's core.

He is a gifted all-around player who can score, play as a starter or off the bench, defend at a high level and play/defend multiple positions. White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season, while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range and earning a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive second team.

He's in the third year of a four-year, $70 million extension signed with the Spurs. So if White reaches an extension with the Celtics now or after the upcoming season, it won't begin until the 2025-26 campaign.

The Celtics signed Jaylen Brown (five years, $304 million), Kristaps Porzingis (two years, $60 million) and Payton Pritchard (four years, $30 million) to contract extensions during the offseason.