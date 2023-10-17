Ex-NBA player blasts ESPN for leaving Derrick White of top 100 players list

We're about a week away from the 2023-24 NBA season, and with each new campaign comes many lists ranking the top 50 or top 100 players in the sport.

These lists ignite plenty of debate, especially over the top 10 players. However, the exclusion of players outside that range can generate lots of discussion, too.

One outlet that recently published its top 100 players ranking was ESPN. There were four Celtics players on the list, including Kristaps Porzingis (No. 62), Jrue Holiday (No. 26), Jaylen Brown (No. 19) and Jayson Tatum (No. 6).

There was a notable absence from the list: Derrick White.

Despite having a really good all-around skill set and being named second team All-Defense last season, White was unable to garner enough support from the almost 150 people who put together ESPN's ranking.

Former NBA player J.J. Redick, who now hosts the popular Old Man & the Three podcast, was furious that White was left off ESPN's list. Redick thinks White should not only be in the top 100, but also in the top 50.

So, which players made the ESPN's top 100 ranking over White who shouldn't have?

Here's a list of notable names from No. 100 through No. 51:

White was asked Tuesday if ESPN leaving him out of the top 100 surprised him.

“Am I surprised? That’s just how my life has always been, so I’m not surprised," he told reporters, including Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

White was an excellent sixth man for the Celtics last season and figures to play that role again this season. He can score, he defends at a high level, his 3-point shooting has improved, he's a very smart player and he plays better in the playoffs than the regular season.

White isn't super flashy and won't put up crazy stats, but every head coach on a title contender would love to have a player of his caliber coming off the bench.