Horford, Queta step up in Porzingis' absence to grab win over Hawks

Without star big Kristaps Porzingis, who will be sidelined for at least a week due to a calf injury, the Boston Celtics prevailed with a 113-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks thanks to bench players stepping up in a big way. With the 7-foot-3 center unavailable to play, the Celtics leaned on veteran Al Horford and two-way big Neemias Queta.

With Horford getting the start, the team veteran shifted his efforts to focus on the rebounding game, logging a team-high 15 -- his most since 2022. Along with his efforts on the glass, Horford also tallied three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

The big man struggled to find his shot, scoring only six points on 3-of-8 shooting and going 0-of-5 from deep, but it fortunately did not affect the overall outcome of the game.

In only his second game with the senior team, two-way player Neemias Queta received a season-high 15 minutes of playing time, taking full advantage to showcase what he can do. Coming up in a huge way on the boards, Queta logged the second most rebounds on the team with 10, helping the Celtics achieve a season-high of 58 total rebounds and 18 offensive boards.

Outside of rebounding, Queta was also responsible for seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and a steal. What won't show on the stat sheet, however, was his ability to play drop-back defense, showcasing his potential to become an elite rim-protector in this league.

Surprisingly, Queta outplayed Luke Kornet in minutes, who had seemingly already secured a spot within Boston's nightly rotation. In only nine minutes of play, Kornet secured four points on 2-of-2 shooting, two rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Following Sunday night's win, star player Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points himself, spoke with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin on the impressive contributions from players who don't normally get many minutes.

"It's a big team win," Tatum said. "Guys that maybe don't play as much, or play at all, getting a chance to come out here and help us get a win -- and that's a true test of a good team, when guys are out, and you can find a way to win. It was a big game, and everybody played well, everybody contributed."

With Jrue Holiday also out of the lineup, guard Dalano Banton entered the starting lineup. In 19 minutes of play, the 23-year-old secured 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting, five rebounds, and an assist.

The Celtics will look to carry their momentum into their next matchup Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls at 6:30 p.m. ET in a must-win In-Season Tournament game.