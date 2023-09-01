Trending
Who are the top NL MVP candidates? Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts lead the way in close race

The battle is heating up as the final month of the 2023 season gets underway

By Logan Reardon

Getty Images
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the candidates to win 2023 NL MVP as September begins.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the National League this season.

So, it's only right that their best players are battling it out for league MVP.

For the Braves, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and first baseman Matt Olson have carried the load for the highest-scoring offense in baseball. The Dodgers are close behind, though, largely thanks to contributions from outfielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman at the top of their batting order.

Here's a full breakdown of the 2023 NL MVP race as the final month of the season gets underway:

Who are the candidates to win NL MVP in 2023?

The NL MVP battle is essentially down to four players: Acuña and Olson from the Braves and Betts and Freeman from the Dodgers.

Early in the season, Acuña appeared to be running away with the award. His gaudy statistics -- both as a power hitter and a baserunner -- combined with the Braves' strong record made him an obvious choice. But his hold on the award was loosened in August as Betts and the Dodgers heated up, even after Acuña created the 30-60 club with a grand slam on Aug. 31 against Betts' squad.

Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, hit .455 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs and a 1.355 OPS in 28 games over the month, leading the Dodgers to a 24-5 record. Freeman was likewise crucial to the run as he hit .374 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in August.

Now, it all comes down to one final month for these four sluggers to make their case.

Ronald Acuña vs. Mookie Betts stats in 2023

The statistical margin between Acuña and Betts, the two favorites for the award, is razor thin. Here's how they stack up this season:

Ronald Acuña Jr.

  • 133 games played
  • .337 batting average
  • .419 on-base percentage
  • .574 slugging percentage
  • .992 on-base plus slugging
  • 120 runs scored
  • 31 doubles
  • 30 home runs
  • 83 RBIs
  • 70 walks
  • 62 stolen bases
  • 6.7 wins above replacement

Mookie Betts

  • 127 games played
  • .317 batting average
  • .411 on-base percentage
  • .622 slugging percentage
  • 1.034 on-base plus slugging
  • 116 runs scored
  • 36 doubles
  • 38 home runs
  • 98 RBIs
  • 77 walks
  • 10 stolen bases
  • 7.8 wins above replacement

This article tagged under:

MLBLos Angeles DodgersAtlanta Braves
