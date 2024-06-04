Wilyer Abreu placed on IL after tripping down dugout stairs

The devastating injuries keep on coming for the Boston Red Sox.

Wilyer Abreu is the latest Red Sox standout to land on the injured list. The rookie outfielder suffered a sprained ankle while tripping down the dugout stairs during Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Boston manager Alex Cora broke the news during his Tuesday appearance on WEEI's Jones & Mego with Arcand.

"We've got bad news, actually. Willy [Wilyer Abreu] going to the IL," Cora said. "Ankle sprain, the right one. Everyone saw what happened in the dugout in the seventh or eighth inning. He had an MRI yesterday and he's going to see a specialist now so we'll know how bad it is."

Catcher Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Abreu's spot on the roster.

Abreu's freak injury marks another gut punch for a Red Sox team that has lost several key players this season. The 24-year-old was firmly in the American League Rookie of the Year conversation with a .272/.344/.485 slash line, 14 doubles, six homers, and 22 RBI through 53 games played.

Boston already was without shortstop Trevor Story (shoulder, out for season), right-hander Garrett Whitlock (elbow, out for season), first baseman Triston Casas (ribs, 60-day IL), outfielder Tyler O'Neill (knee, 10-day IL), designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (thumb, 10-day IL), and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (hamstring, 10-day IL).

Bobby Dalbec will replace Abreu as the Red Sox' starting right fielder for Tuesday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.