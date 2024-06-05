RFK Racing unveils Red Sox car for NASCAR race in New Hampshire

Baseball, stock car racing and submarines.

That unlikely trio is coming together for the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 23.

Brad Keselowski, the co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing along with Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, will drive a Boston Red Sox-themed Ford Mustang in the 301-lap race at the Magic Mile. The car will be co-sponsored by BuildSubmarines.com, which also has its logo around the infield at Fenway Park.

Here's a look at Keselowski's ride, which uses Johnny Pesky's retired No. 6 in the traditional Red Sox number font:

RFK Racing RFK Racing has unveiled a unique scheme for the upcoming race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, showcasing the team’s ties to the Boston Red Sox and BuildSubmarines.com.

Keselowski will wear a firesuit resembling a baseball uniform throughout the weekend in New Hampshire, according to a press release.

Good job getting to 617 🙌🏻



If BK isn't spittin' sunflower seeds on race day in NHMS it'll be a miss https://t.co/3Q8TFJ1qA7 pic.twitter.com/MEYIsFqYJL — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) June 5, 2024

John Henry and Fenway Sports Group partnered with Roush in 2007 to form Roush Fenway Racing. Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, joined the ownership group in 2022 for the rebranded RFK Racing.

Since Keselowski joined the fold, the team has drastically improved. RFK has won five races since 2022, including four by Chris Buescher and one by Keselowski.

With the close proximity to Boston, this month's race in Loudon, N.H. will essentially serve as a home track for RFK. The organization has partnered with the Red Sox on prior occasions, including a car driven by 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Carl Edwards in 2007.

Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images Red Sox owner John Henry poses with Jack Roush, left, after they announced Roush Fenway's new car design for driver Carl Edwards at a press conference at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 28, 2007.

Edwards drove that Ford to a 13th-place finish in New Hampshire, but Keselowski will be looking to improve upon that. He is a two-time winner in Loudon and has seven top-five finishes in 15 starts this season.

The USA Today 301 at New Hampshire is set for Sunday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports app.