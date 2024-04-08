Report: Red Sox, Ceddanne Rafaela agree to contract extension

The Boston Red Sox are extending another one of their most talented young players.

The team has agreed to a contract extension with outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Monday. The salary details of the extension have not been reported, as of this writing. The Red Sox signed 24-year-old starting pitcher Brayan Bello to a six-year extension worth $55 million last month.

Rafaela entered the 2024 season at No. 71 on MLB.com's ranking of the top 100 prospects in the sport. The 23-year-old outfielder is a tremendous defensive player with great athleticism.

This web gem from the April 2 game against the Oakland Athletics helped the Red Sox win 5-4 in 11 innings.

"Ceddanne Rafaela, you are going to love this kid for years to come when he makes plays like this!"



MLB's No. 73 prospect (@RedSox) shows off his plus speed and 70-grade glove: pic.twitter.com/PWat99CiBj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2024

Here's what our Red Sox insider John Tomase wrote in February about the kind of impact Rafaela could make for Boston this season:

"Rafaela didn't get much of a chance to show it in his 28-game cameo last September, but the youngster is a legitimate Gold Glove candidate if he can ever become a full-time starter. Scouts rave about his range, his arm, his daring. He was a human highlight film in the minor leagues, and there's no reason to believe he can't help remake one of the club's biggest weaknesses this season, if he can only hit enough to justify his presence in the lineup."

Rafaela is batting .233 with zero home runs, five RBI, six runs scored, nine strikeouts and two walks in 30 at-bats so far this season.

Despite some concerns over his hitting prowess, locking up Rafaela to a contract extension is still a good move for the Red Sox. His potential is enormous, and if he continues to improve as a hitter, he could play a key role in the future success of the franchise for many years.