Red Sox OF named American League Player of the Week

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall earned a well-deserved honor after a sensational week at the plate.

Major League Baseball named Duvall the American League Player of the Week for Aug. 21-27. The 34-year-old slugger hit .483 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and a 1.689 OPS in seven games.

Former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was named the National League Player of the Week following his eventful return to Fenway Park. Betts hit .615 with one homer, seven RBIs, and a 1.540 OPS over the last week. He went 7-for-15 with two doubles, one homer, and four RBIs over the weekend against Boston.

Adam Duvall: .483 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI, 7 R, 1.689 OPS

Mookie Betts: .615 AVG, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 9 R, 1.540 OPS



Duvall's red-hot stretch included two clutch moments that propelled the Red Sox to victory. The first was a game-winning homer in Wednesday's win over Houston. He followed that with a go-ahead blast in Saturday's triumph over the Dodgers.

This is Duvall's second AL Player of the Week award of the season. He also earned the honor after the first week of the campaign.

Duvall enters Monday night hitting .271/.332/.572 with 16 homers through 68 games played. He'll look to stay hot as the Red Sox welcome the Astros to town for a pivotal three-game series.