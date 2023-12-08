Red Sox acquire OF Tyler O'Neill in trade with Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, the team announced.

Reliever Nick Robertson and minor-league pitcher Victor Santos were sent to the Cardinals in the deal.

O'Neill, 28, is a two-time Gold Glove left fielder who can also play center or right field if necessary. Injuries have plagued him over the last two seasons -- he played in only 72 games in 2023 -- but his 2021 campaign should pique the interest of Red Sox fans. That season, O'Neill placed eighth in National League MVP voting after slashing .286/.352/.560 with 34 home runs and 80 RBIs.

The Red Sox originally acquired Robertson as part of the 2023 trade deadline deal that sent Kiké Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander had a 6.00 ERA in nine appearances with Boston.

Santos missed all of 2023 due to injury. The 23-year-old joined the Red Sox via a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021.

O'Neill is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2024 season.