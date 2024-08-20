Report: Marcelo Mayer to land on Triple-A Worcester's injured list

We'll have to wait even longer for Marcelo Mayer's much-anticipated Triple-A debut.

The No. 1 ranked Boston Red Sox prospect will be placed on the injured list for Triple-A Worcester due to ongoing soreness in his hip/glute, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. He has yet to appear in a game for the WooSox since being promoted alongside fellow top prospects Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel on Aug. 11.

While the severity of Mayer's injury is unclear, SoxProspects.com's Chris Clegg notes he "wouldn't be shocked" if the 21-year-old shortstop doesn't play again this season. If that's the case, it will mark the second straight year in which Mayer's season ended prematurely due to injury.

Mayer struggled with a left shoulder ailment throughout the 2023 campaign. He was placed on Double-A Portland's injured list in August and did not return until 2024.

This was shaping up to be a bounce-back year for Mayer before his latest injury. Through 77 games with the Sea Dogs, he slashed .307/.370/.480 with 28 doubles, eight home runs, and 38 RBI.

Despite Mayer's absence, the WooSox will still have a "Big Three" when they begin their series vs. the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday. Breakout prospect Kristian Campbell (No. 5 on MLB Pipeline) will likely join Anthony and Teel in Worcester's starting lineup following his recent promotion.

Mayer's talent is undeniable, but his durability issues will be a legitimate concern for the Red Sox moving forward. If his latest injury keeps him out for an extended period, Anthony, Teel, and perhaps Campbell could leapfrog him in the organization's prospect rankings.