Jarren Duran exits spring training game with foot injury

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers.

Not long after it was reported that offseason acquisition Lucas Giolito could miss the entire 2024 season with a partially torn UCL, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran exited Tuesday's spring training game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays with an injury of his own.

Duran shook his foot in discomfort during his third-inning at-bat at JetBlue Park and was subsequently removed from the game. It was the same foot the 27-year-old underwent season-ending surgery on in August to repair a flexor tendon in his big toe.

Fortunately for Duran and the Red Sox, the injury doesn't appear serious. Manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game -- a 7-4 Boston win -- that Duran tweaked his ankle and will play on Thursday vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Duran marked the third Sox player to go down in the past week. In addition to Duran and Giolito, Boston lost Vaughn Grissom to a groin injury. The 23-year-old second baseman, who was acquired in the December deal that sent Chris Sale to Atlanta, is unlikely to recover in time for Opening Day.

Duran is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign for Boston. Before his season-ending injury, he slashed .295/.346/.482 with 34 doubles, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases in 102 games.