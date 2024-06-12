Here's how much money the 2024 US Open champ will make

A major championship isn't the only thing up for grabs this week in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 150-plus golfers in the 2024 U.S. Open field will also be vying for a multi-million-dollar first-place prize.

Wyndham Clark secured $3.6 million by winning last year's U.S. Open for the first major championship of his career. Rory McIlroy, who lost to Clark by one stroke, missed out on a sizable chunk of change by finishing second instead of first, getting a $2.16 million payout.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, how much money will the golfer who emerges as champion this week at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2 earn? Here's what to know about the 2024 U.S. Open purse:

What is the US Open purse in 2024?

The United States Golf Association announced on Wednesday that this year's U.S. Open will feature a purse of $21.5 million, which is up from $20 million in 2023.

The 2024 U.S. Open boasts a larger purse than each of the previous two majors held this year in the Masters ($20 million) and PGA Championship ($18.5 million).

How much money will the US Open winner make in 2024?

This year's U.S. Open champ will receive $4.3 million, marking an increase of $700,000 from 2023.

For comparison, Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for winning the 2024 Masters and Xander Schauffele received $3.3 million for winning the 2024 PGA Championship.