How the cut line is determined at the US Open

The 2024 U.S. Open will be a four-round event for some and a two-round event for others.

More than 150 golfers are set to enter this week's major golf tournament at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

That field includes Wyndham Clark, who beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke in the 2023 U.S. Open to earn his first major championship. The 30-year-old Clark now looks to become the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018 to emerge victorious at the U.S. Open in back-to-back years.

But, in order to successfully defend his title, Clark will first have to do something he hasn't been able to achieve at a major tournament in 2024 -- advance to the weekend. Clark missed the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship earlier this year.

So, where on the leaderboard does Clark need to be after Round 2 to keep his repeat bid alive? Here's what to know about cuts at the U.S. Open:

How is the US Open cut line determined?

The top 60 golfers, plus ties, on the leaderboard following the conclusion of Friday's second round will advance to the final two rounds. The remaining golfers will be cut from the field.

What is the US Open cut line in 2024?

The cut line won't be known until after the second round concludes on Friday.

What was the 2023 US Open cut line?

Last year's U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club featured a cut line of 2-over, which trimmed the field down to 65 golfers. Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth were among the dozens of golfers who missed the cut.

When is the 2024 US Open?

This year's U.S. Open runs from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16.

What TV channel is the 2024 US Open on?

The U.S. Open will air across NBC and USA Network.

How to stream the 2024 US Open

The action will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBC.com and NBCSports.com, as well as on the NBC and NBC Sports apps.