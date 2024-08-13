What to know about TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The top golfers on the PGA Tour will head to a familiar course to kick off the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs.

The postseason event will begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. The course has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour for more than three decades, and it has become a key part of the tour's recently revamped playoff system.

From history to recent winners and the course record, here's what to know about TPC Southwind ahead of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

When was TPC Southwind founded?

TPC Southwind opened in 1988. Architect Ron Prichard designed the course with consultation from PGA Tour pros Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller.

Where is TPC Southwind?

TPC Southwind is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

How many times has TPC Southwind hosted the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Memphis has held a PGA Tour event each year since 1958, and TPC Southwind took over as the permanent host for the FedEx St. Jude Classic starting in 1989.

The course hosted the WGC Invitational from 2019 to 2021 before becoming the permanent host of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at the start of each year's FedExCup Playoffs.

FedEx St. Jude Championship schedule at TPC Southwind

Here is the TV and streaming schedule for the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind:

Round 1: Thursday, Aug. 15

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 16

2-6 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 17

1-3 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

3-6 p.m. ET: NBC/Peacock

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 18

12-2 p.m. ET: Golf Channel/Peacock

2-6 p.m. ET: NBC/Peacock

How many golfers are competing at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Scottie Scheffler will lead the pack of 70 golfers competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 50 players with the most FedExCup points at the end of the event advance to the BMW Championship, which will run from Aug. 22-25 at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.

Recent winners at TPC Southwind

Here is a look at the last 10 winners at TPC Southwind:

2023 St. Jude Championship: Lucas Glover

2022 St. Jude Championship: Will Zalatoris

2021 WGC Invitational: Abraham Ancer

2020 WGC Invitational: Justin Thomas

2019 WGC Invitational: Brooks Koepka

2018 St. Jude Classic: Dustin Johnson

2017 St. Jude Classic: Daniel Berger

2016 St. Jude Classic: Daniel Berger

2015 St. Jude Classic: Fabian Gomez

2014 St. Jude Classic: Ben Crane

TPC Southwind course record

Jay Delsing (1993) and Bob Estes (2001) share the course record with 61s at the par-71 TPC Southwind.