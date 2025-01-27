Sparks land Kelsey Plum, Aces get Jewell Loyd in WNBA deal with Storm: Report

The WNBA offseason is starting with a bang.

The Los Angeles Sparks, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm agreed to a multi-team deal that will see Kelsey Plum head to Southern California and Jewell Loyd to Sin City, ESPN's Shams Charania, Ramona Shelburne, Kendra Andrews and Alexa Philippou reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Blockbuster WNBA deal: The Seattle Storm are trading six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a multi-team move that sends three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, sources tell me, @ramonashelburne, @alexaphilippou, @kendra__andrews. pic.twitter.com/OlRb37RKIA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025

Seattle will acquire the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft from Los Angeles along with 6-foot-7 center Li Yueru.

The Sparks will get the No. 9 overall selection from Seattle, while Las Vegas will receive the No. 13 pick from Los Angeles, the report added.

This is a developing story and will be updated...