Sun beat Sky to set up playoff showdown with Caitlin Clark, Fever

The Connecticut Sun wrapped up their regular season Thursday night with a decisive victory over the Chicago Sky. Next up: a first-round playoff matchup against rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

With their 87-54 win over Chicago, the Sun finished the 2024 campaign as the No. 3 seed with a 28-12 record. The Fever are the No. 6 seed at 20-20.

Tyasha Harris (15 points) led a Connecticut team that had six players in double-figure scoring vs. the Sky. Alyssa Thomas notched 13 points and a game-high seven assists while DiJonai Carrington tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fever are a tough first-round draw for the Sun. They're among the hottest teams in the league since the Olympic break, and Clark has been at the center of it all with one of the most memorable rookie seasons in WNBA history. Connecticut won three of its four matchups against Indiana in the regular season, though, while playing tough defense on Clark.

The former Iowa superstar has set numerous league records in her first professional season. With her 35-point performance on Saturday, she surpassed Seimone Augustus' record for most points in a single season for a rookie. Clark has also set the WNBA single-season and single-game records for assists and the single-season rookie record for 3-pointers while recording the first two rookie triple-doubles in league history.

The WNBA playoffs will begin Sept. 22. Sun-Fever Game 1 tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.