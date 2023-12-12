On Her Mark: Becoming a SPRHRA with Marina Paul

Marina Paul is the "super human" behind SPRHRA, a sportswear company designed for female athletes to live and perform freely.

Marina is a former Division 1 soccer player at Georgetown, the author of "Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others," and now founder/builder of SPRHRA.

Marina joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly for a two-part conversation on the On Her Mark podcast. Here are some of the topics they discussed in Part 1, with more coming Thursday in Part 2:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Marina's journey to and through sport at all levels (injury, mental health, etc.)

The one choice she made that changed her perspective on soccer and her identity

The power of sisterhood

Reason for starting SPRHRA & passion surrounding it

On Her Mark Podcast: Becoming a SPRHRA with Marina Paul (Part 1) | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.