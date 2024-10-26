Holden Trent has died at the age of 25, according to the Philadelphia Union.

Trent passed away on Saturday afternoon.

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent. While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé,and his friends," the team said in a statement on their website.

Trent's family posted on his Instagram account to thank the community for their support and said that details on services will be announced soon.

He wore jersey number 13 and acted as a goalkeeper on the team.

Major League Soccer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reflect on Trent's impact on the sport.

Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent.



A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the… pic.twitter.com/AA9LKJDXUs — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2024

Trent played for High Point University's soccer team from 2018 to 2022. On Saturday, the team took on Presbyterian College and won. They dedicated their win to the memory of Holden Trent.

This one was for you, Holden 💜#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/VaxmqvNGnS — High Point University Soccer (@HPUMSOCCER) October 27, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies also took to social media to share their condolences.

The Phillies extend our deepest condolences to Holden's family, teammates and all who have been impacted by his untimely passing. https://t.co/GEcYXbU9Ge — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 26, 2024

Trent was admitted into the ICU on Thursday, Oct. 24. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.