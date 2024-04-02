On Her Mark: Amirah Ali on Challenge Cup and 2024 NWSL Season

The 2024 NWSL season is here!
San Diego Wave FC forward Amirah Ali is entering her third year in the NWSL and has an interesting perspective as a member of the inaugural Wave squad, which won the NWSL Shield in 2023 with the league's best regular-season record and won the 2024 Challenge Cup earlier this year.
Ali joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
- 2024 Challenge Cup victory
- San Diego Wave FC culture
- Role models in sport
- The Black Women's Player Collective
- How the team spends time off the pitch
On Her Mark Podcast: Amirah Ali on Challenge Cup and 2024 NWSL Season | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.