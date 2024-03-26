On Her Mark: Steals and buckets with Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo

Hannah Hidalgo was nicknamed "Buckets" as a kid, and the freshman All-American from Notre Dame is living up to the name!

Hidalgo is third in the country for scoring, only behind Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins. She also leads the nation in steals. Hannah stepped into her first collegiate season at Notre Dame with confidence and has a team ready to rally with her.

Hidalgo joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

ACC Championship win -- her first ever!

Standout freshman season

The role her faith has played in her basketball journey

Early hoop days with her family

Pre-game routine, including the switch from sweet to sour (Coach Ivey calls her the Sour Patch Kid)

