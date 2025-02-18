Which WR should Pats target if Higgins is unavailable? Perry, Breer weigh in

The dream of Tee Higgins in the New England Patriots offense may already be dead with NFL free agency still about one month away.

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly are expected to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Teams would still be able to negotiate a contract with the star wide receiver, but it would cost them two first-round draft picks if Cincinnati didn't match their offer.

If Higgins is indeed tagged, the receiver-needy Patriots would need to shift their attention to one of the other top wideouts in free agency or the trade market. Fortunately for them, there are some intriguing Plan B options.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Monday's Early Edition, NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry shared what he believes New England's backup plan should be.

"The option that I think they should pursue the hardest is Davante Adams if he shakes free, and just try to encourage him to move a few hundred miles north and play for the Patriots next year," Perry said."

"The guy can still play. He's 32 years old, he turned 32 in December, but he's coming off another 1,000-yard season. He had 85 catches in a completely dysfunctional Jets offense. Before that, it was four straight seasons of 100 receptions or more. And so, I know the age is a factor and he's not a long-term solution. But if you're the Patriots, you don't care. Long-term, short-term, you're just looking for solutions. They need somebody to help out this offense, especially at that position. ... You don't have to trade for him, you don't have to give up picks if he does become a free agent. It's just money."

🔊 Next Pats Podcast: Still PLAYMAKERS for the Patriots to pursue if Tee Higgins stays put | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Jets are unlikely to pay Adams the $36.5 million he's owed for 2025, so the six-time Pro Bowler is expected to be cut sometime this spring. While the veteran would give prized young quarterback Drake Maye a legitimate No. 1, it's uncertain how he would mesh with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who served as his head coach for one-and-a-half tumultuous seasons in Las Vegas.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested a more youthful free-agent option.

"To me, the name that really sticks out is Chris Godwin," Breer said. "A guy who's won a Super Bowl, who's still relatively young. You do have to wrap your head around the injury situation with him. He's been through a lot injury-wise and I think you'd have to have your doctors get a good look at him."

Godwin, who turns 29 later this month, won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady as his quarterback in 2020. He entered last season with at least 1,000 receiving yards in four of the previous five years. His 2024 campaign ended after seven games due to a dislocated ankle.

Both Adams and Godwin would immediately slot in as a go-to target for Maye. If neither ends up in New England, the Patriots will still have several top-tier wideouts to choose from. Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs are the other standout receivers set to become free agents, while Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel highlight the potential trade candidates.

With an abundance of salary cap space, the Patriots are widely expected to be among the league's most active teams when NFL free agency begins on March 12.

Watch the full Early Edition segment with Perry and Breer below or on YouTube: