New England Free Jacks

New England Free Jacks 2024 schedule: Matches airing on NBC Sports Boston

The Free Jacks look to earn their second straight MLR title.

By Justin Leger

The New England Free Jacks' quest for their second consecutive Major League Rugby title is underway.

They began the 2024 season with a dominant win over first-year club Anthem RC on Sunday. Their first home match will take place Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. ET in Quincy, Mass., where the club will raise a banner to commemorate its 2023 title.

The Free Jacks enter Saturday's match against their rival Old Glory DC with 13 consecutive wins dating back to last season. They went undefeated at home during their championship campaign.

NBC Sports Boston will air Free Jacks games throughout the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for games set to air on the network.

