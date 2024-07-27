Trending
Basketball

WATCH: France's Victor Wembanyama went full ‘Space Jam' on Brazil in Olympic opener

The dunk highlighted just how stunningly long that arm is.

By Sarah Kezele | NBC Olympics

Share
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama prepares to throw a ball to fans after the final game of the season.

*clears throat in Millennial*

Remember that one dunk in "Space Jam" where Michael Jordan’s arm streeeetched all the way to the basket to defeat the Monstars?

Victor Wembanyama gave us a similar moment in real life on Saturday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In the second quarter of France's Olympic-opening win over Brazil, 78-66, Wemby elevated to dunk with his arm fully outstretched, highlighting just how stunningly long that arm is:

No need for special effects when it comes to the French phenom.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 8 mins ago

Samoa boxing coach dies at 2024 Paris Olympics Village

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

See the top moments from Day 1 of the Paris Olympics

That was three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade on the call, who made his TV debut as a game analyst alongside Noah Eagle.

Host nation France is now 1-0 in Group B play.

Next up: Rui Hachimura and Japan on Tuesday.

SEE MORE: How to watch Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Two-time Olympic gold medalist David Robinson shares his thoughts on how far NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama can carry France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

Basketball
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us