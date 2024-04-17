Team USA announces loaded men's basketball roster for Paris Olympics

Twelve of the NBA's biggest stars will be wearing stars and stripes in Paris this summer.

USA Basketball officially announced its 12-man roster for the men's tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, headlined by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Here is the full 12-man roster:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

James is back with Team USA for the first time since the 2012 London Olympics. The NBA's all-time leading scorer is a three-time Olympian, earning bronze in 2004 and back-to-back golds in 2008 and 2012.

Durant, meanwhile, has a chance to become the first men's basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals. He debuted in 2012 and became the face of Team USA during gold medal runs at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Curry will be making his Olympics debut in Paris with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr taking the reins of the men's team. At 36 years old, Curry will seemingly step in as the starting point guard for the 2024 competition.

Embiid, Haliburton, Edwards, and Leonard are also representing Team USA at the Olympics for the first time. Embiid, the 2022-23 NBA MVP, was also eligible to play for France or Cameroon on the international stage but committed to Team USA in October.

Tatum, Holiday, Adebayo, and Booker all won gold in their Olympic debuts in Tokyo. Davis is also a one-time gold medalist, earning his in 2012 before he even made his NBA debut.

As part of Wednesday's roster announcement, USA Basketball also gave a glimpse of new jerseys for the Paris Olympics.

Team USA will be going for its fifth straight and 17th overall gold medal in men's basketball. The team also has a silver medal (1972) and two bronzes (1988 and 2004) in its history.

The team will open Paris Olympics play on July 28 against Serbia before playing South Sudan on July 31 and the winner of the Puerto Rico Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 3.