On Her Mark: Embracing change and challenge with Ashley Paulson

Ashley Paulson loves an endurance challenge and takes on every race with a smile on her face.

Ashley has run over 100 marathons, ultra-marathons, 100+ mile ultra runs, Ironman triathlons and Ultra triathlons, and is training for her first 200-plus-mile race. The energy of race day combined with the community and excitement continue to bring Ashley to starting lines across the globe.

When she's not training, you might find her training with iFit, coaching through her app, or, most apparently, spending time with her husband and four children.

Ashley joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

How she fell in love with long distance racing and movement

Transition from marathon (26.2 miles) to triathlons and ultras

Race day energy and community

Lessons learned in sport that have helped her raise strong kids

Racing Bucket List!

On Her Mark Podcast: How to Embrace Change & Challenge with Endurance Athlete Ashley Paulson | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

