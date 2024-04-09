On Her Mark: Des Linden on marathons, mindset and quirks

Apr 17, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Des Linden (USA) crosses the finish line at the 2023 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Des Linden just keeps showing up -- on the good days and the tough ones.

Linden is a two-time Olympian who claimed the Boston Marathon champion title in 2018 with the third-fastest time for an American female on the course.

Linden joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Boston Marathon -- why she loves it and iconic memories on the course

"Choosing to Run: A Memoir"

Setting the 50k world record during the pandemic

The power of the mind

Running bucket list

The achievement she is most proud of

On Her Mark Podcast: Marathons, Mindset & Quirks with Des Linden | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.