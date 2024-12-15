Bruins claim Wahlstrom; reportedly getting ‘lots of calls' on Frederic

The Boston Bruins didn't have any trouble scoring goals against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night in a 5-1 win at Rogers Centre, but over the course of the 2024-25 NHL season, consistent offensive production has been hard to come by for the B's.

That might explain the decision to claim New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers Saturday. The Maine native was a 2018 first-round pick (No. 11 overall) by the Islanders, but he didn't live up to expectations with New York.

A change of scenery could benefit the 24-year-old right wing. He has 71 points (36 goals, 35 assists) in 210 career NHL games, including four points (two goals, two assists) in 27 games this season. Wahlstrom has a great shot and good size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He could potentially feature on the power play as well.

In separate Bruins news, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported an update on Trent Frederic's situation during Saturday night's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. Frederic is in the final year of his contract and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency if unsigned on July 1.

"I've been around long enough to know that what's true today may not be true tomorrow when it comes to contract negotiations, so I'm not going to handicap it, but the Bruins are definitely getting a lot of calls (on Frederic)," Friedman said. "'What are you thinking here? Will you keep him? Will he be available?' He's a guy who's definitely got a lot of interest."

Frederic set career highs in goals and points in each of the last two seasons, but the 2024-25 campaign has been a struggle for him offensively. The 26-year-old forward has five goals and six assists in 32 games. Four of those five goals have come in just two games, and he has scored in only one of his last 13 matchups.

Frederic is a solid middle-six forward who can provide decent scoring production, versatility with his ability to play center or wing, and plenty of toughness. He's worth keeping around, but as always, it depends on the price.

The Bruins resume their road trip Tuesday against the Calgary Flames. They entered Sunday with a 16-13-3 record, which puts them in third place in the Atlantic Division.