4 Nations Face-Off rosters for USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland revealed

The NHL's new 4 Nations Face-Off tournament is just a few months away, and now we know which players will participate for the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.
The official rosters were unveiled Wednesday, and four Boston Bruins players will take part.
Bruins captain and left wing Brad Marchand was one of the initial six players selected to the Canadian roster. Marchand last represented Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he played alongside Sidney Crosby. It'll be interesting to see if those two veterans play on the same line at this competition.
Bruins center Elias Lindholm was one of the forwards selected to the Swedish roster. Lindholm has struggled offensively in his first season with the B's -- 13 points in 27 games -- but his impressive two-way skill set makes him an ideal player in these best vs. best tournaments. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm would have been a strong contender for Sweden's roster if he wasn't injured (lower body). He's "still out weeks," according to B's interim head coach Joe Sacco.
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was one of the initial selections to the Team USA roster, and he will be joined by goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman has played better of late, but overall, he has performed below expectations for Boston with a .893 save percentage. That said, he's still one of the league's top goalies.
There are no Bruins players on the Finland roster. B's backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo had a case to make it, but he fell short.
TD Garden in Boston will host three of the seven games on the tournament schedule, including the championship game on Feb. 20.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.: Canada vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre
- Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.: USA vs. Finland at the Bell Centre
- Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.: Finland vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre
- Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.: USA vs. Canada at the Bell Centre
- Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.: Canada vs. Finland at TD Garden
- Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.: USA vs. Sweden at TD Garden
- Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.: Championship game at TD Garden
Here are the official rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament (*Denotes players who had been previously selected).
United States
Forwards
- Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights*
- Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
- Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs*
- J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
- Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers*
- Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Defensemen
- Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
- Adam Fox, New York Rangers*
- Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks*
- Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins*
- Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltenders
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Canada
Forwards
- Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
- Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*
- Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
- Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*
- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins*
- Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*
- Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*
- Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Defensemen
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche*
- Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
- Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
- Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
- Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
- Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
Goaltenders
- Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
- Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
Sweden
Forwards
- Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
- Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
- Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
- Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators*
- William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
- Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
- Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs*
- Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
- Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers*
Defensemen
- Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
- Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
- Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers*
- Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins*
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Goaltenders
- Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
- Jacob Markström, New Jersey Devils
- Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
Finland
Forwards
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes*
- Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers*
- Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks
- Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
- Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
- Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers
- Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
- Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
- Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
- Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche*
- Teuvo Teräväinen, Chicago Blackhawks
Defensemen
- Jani Hakanpää, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars*
- Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars*
- Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
- Olli Määttä, Utah Hockey Club
- Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
- Juuso Välimäki, Utah Hockey Club
Goaltenders
- Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
- Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators*