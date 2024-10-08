Live updates: Bruins begin 2024-25 regular season vs. Panthers

What to Know The Bruins and Panthers have met in the last two Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida won both series (2023 first round, 2024 second round)

The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup title last season and will raise their championship banner before tonight's game.

Boston has a 45-38-16-0 record in season-opening games throughout its history, including a 10-2-0 record in the last 12.

Tuesday will be the 100th season opener in Bruins history.

The Boston Bruins begin the 2024-25 NHL season Tuesday night versus the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The last time the B's took the ice was Game 6 of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that's when the Panthers ended their season with a 2-1 victory at TD Garden.

The Original Six franchise will try to start the new season with a victory before returning to Boston for three straight home games.

Follow our Bruins-Panthers live blog below for score updates, video highlights and analysis.