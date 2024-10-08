Live updates: Bruins begin 2024-25 regular season vs. Panthers

What to Know
- The Bruins and Panthers have met in the last two Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida won both series (2023 first round, 2024 second round)
- The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup title last season and will raise their championship banner before tonight's game.
- Boston has a 45-38-16-0 record in season-opening games throughout its history, including a 10-2-0 record in the last 12.
- Tuesday will be the 100th season opener in Bruins history.
The Boston Bruins begin the 2024-25 NHL season Tuesday night versus the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The last time the B's took the ice was Game 6 of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that's when the Panthers ended their season with a 2-1 victory at TD Garden.
The Original Six franchise will try to start the new season with a victory before returning to Boston for three straight home games.
Follow our Bruins-Panthers live blog below for score updates, video highlights and analysis.