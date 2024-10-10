Live updates: Bruins host rival Canadiens in 2024-25 home opener

What to Know The Bruins lost 6-4 to the Panthers in their season opener. The Canadiens beat the Maple Leafs 1-0 in their first game.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will make his first start of the season.

Boston is 6-0-1 versus Montreal over the last two regular seasons.

Parker Wotherspoon and Riley Tufte will replace Mason Lohrei and Max Jones in the B's lineup.

BOSTON -- The Bruins will try to bounce back from a season-opening loss to the Florida Panthers when they host the rival Montreal Canadiens in their home opener at TD Garden.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, video highlights, analysis and more from the Garden.