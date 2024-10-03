Bruins recall Fabian Lysell for preseason game vs. Kings in Quebec

The Boston Bruins' top prospect, Fabian Lysell, has rejoined the NHL roster after being recalled from the AHL's Providence Bruins ahead of Thursday night's preseason game versus the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City.

The 21-year-old right wing was a surprise cut from the training camp roster last Sunday, but B's general manager Don Sweeney did note earlier this week that Lysell might return to the team before the preseason ended.

The Bruins have two more preseason matchups -- Thursday vs. the Kings and Saturday at the Washington Capitals -- before the regular season opener next Tuesday, Oct. 8, against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Lysell is a dynamic offensive talent who can score goals, create scoring chances for teammates and play with great speed. After a rough start to the preseason, he played much better in his second and third appearances. He scored a power-play goal on a great shot versus the Washington Capitals on Sept. 24.

Lysell is on the Bruins' roster for Thursday's game against the Kings. He skated alongside Charlie Coyle on the second line during morning skate, per WEEI's Scott McLaughlin.

This preseason game is a huge opportunity for Lysell to showcase his talent and prove he deserves a spot on the Opening Night roster. His offensive skill set is impressive, but to really make a strong case for a roster spot, he needs to also be a reliable player defensively. Playing with Coyle will give him quality reps in that regard.