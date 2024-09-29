Fabian Lysell among surprise cuts as Bruins trim training camp roster

The Boston Bruins announced a large round of cuts from their training camp roster Sunday, and there were a few surprises on the list.

The most notable one was Fabian Lysell, who was a candidate for second-line right wing. The 2021 first-round pick and top prospect had a slow start to the preseason with a lackluster performance against the New York Rangers on Sept. 22. But he played much better in the last two preseason matchups, including a nice power-play goal in a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals earlier this week.

Lysell is a dynamic offensive talent, and after a strong week, it's pretty surprising to see his name among the cuts. At some point, the B's need to see what Lysell can do against NHL competition. There's not much more for him to prove at the AHL level from an offensive standpoint. This move doesn't make much sense. Giving him just three preseason games of reps is not a fair opportunity to make the Opening Night roster.

Georgii Merkulov, another skilled forward prospect, also was among the cuts. He tallied two assists in three preseason games.

Here's the full list of cuts announced by the team Sunday. All of these players will report to Providence Bruins training camp:

Fabian Lysell

Georgii Merkulov

Joey Abate

Drew Bavaro

Ryan Bischel

Frederic Brunet

Michael Callahan

Riley Duran

Jackson Edward

John Farinacci

Brett Harrison

Trevor Kuntar

Nolan Maier

Ryan Mast

Adam Mechura

Mason Millman

Jaxon Nelson

The Bruins also announced Sunday that Kasimir Kaskisuo has been released from his PTO and will report to P-Bruins camp. Marc McLaughlin also was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.