Young Bills fan trolls Taylor Swift with Josh Allen ‘Distracted Boyfriend' meme

The Buffalo Bills' fanbase remains truly one of a kind.

Buffalo, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, hosted the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the divisional round. But that wasn't the only thing the team hosted.

Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, attended the game at Highmark Stadium.

One Bills fan, in particular, used the chance to troll Swift as she entered the stadium. The young fan held up the infamous "Distracted Boyfriend" meme, with Swift this time being the focal point. In the meme, she held Kelce's hands but turned around to look at Buffalo star Josh Allen.

This young Bills fan showed Taylor Swift the Josh Allen meme as she walked into the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OHmYa0bxGW — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 21, 2024

Swift also appeared to take notice of the meme when she looked in the fan's direction.

Here's the moment in video form, which comes near the end of the first one.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

Allen and Buffalo have lost to the Chiefs in both of their postseason matchups in recent history. Buffalo fell 38-24 in the 2021 AFC title game, then lost 42-36 in the ensuing divisional round.

Both games were in Kansas City and before Swift's relationship with Kelce. Now it's Buffalo's turn to host, and Bills fans showed they're up for it.