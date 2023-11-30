An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller, police say, after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of assault Wednesday, saying he pushed her and put his hands on her neck during an argument at their Dallas home.

According to Dallas Police, at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers were called to the 3100 block of North Harwood Street for a major disturbance. Police said, "The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, 34-year-old Vonnie Miller, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim."

Miller, police said, left the scene before officers arrived and an arrest warrant has been issued for assault on a pregnant person, a third-degree felony.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 on Thursday, the woman said she and Miller were at home Wednesday when they began arguing at about 10:50 a.m. over when they would travel. When she said she didn't want to travel on her birthday, she went to an office and slammed the door, which she said upset Miller and he told her to leave.

The woman told police that as she tried to gather some of her things he began to "shove and push her, all while telling her to leave." She said as she pleaded to get her phone and laptop, he took out his phone and recorded the altercation as he continued pushing and shoving her toward the door. The woman said she told him to stop, and that she was pregnant, but that he kept pushing her, stepped on her feet and caused her to fall back into a chair. She said he then put a hand around her neck for 3 to 5 seconds before letting go. She said it was painful, but didn't impact her breathing.

She said as she again tried to get her things, he grabbed her phone, threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it. When she tried to reach down to pick it up, she said he pulled her by her hair, which ripped out a chunk and caused her to fall on the ground. She said she was able to start recording on one of her two phones and put it in her pocket before she said he again pushed her onto a couch and put his hands around her neck. When she got up she said she told him she was calling the police and he then left the couple's home.

Detectives responding to the call said they saw minor abrasions on the woman's left hand and bruising on her neck, injuries they said were consistent with applied pressure. Bruising was also found on the woman's abdomen and left bicep. The woman also shared the video she recorded with investigators where Miller could allegedly be heard telling her to get out.

The woman, who told police she was six weeks pregnant, also shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test and text conversations with Miller where they were discussing the child's due date and an upcoming doctor's visit.

Police confirmed Thursday the woman was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries at the home.

According to the affidavit, the case is being forwarded to the district attorney's office for prosecution. Neither Miller nor an attorney or agent speaking on his behalf have publicly addressed the allegations made by his longtime girlfriend.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos and Rams. He grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and played college football for Texas A&M. He was selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection. He signed with the Bills before the 2022 NFL season.

The Bills are on a bye week and it's unclear what Miller's status will be with the team. NFL players accused of domestic violence are normally added to the commissioner’s exempt list and are not eligible to play while the accusation is investigated.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the Bills said in a statement Thursday.

NBC Sports reported Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in 2021 but was not charged.

The couple reportedly have two children together.

Dallas Police said the investigation into the allegation is ongoing.

NBC 5's Newy Scruggs contributed to this report.