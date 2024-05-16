NFL Week 1 odds 2024: Spread, moneyline, total for every game

With the NFL schedule release finally live, all eyes are set for Week 1 of the regular season.
It kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday before the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Brazil.
The week ends with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in San Francisco to face the 49ers on Monday Night Football.
So, which teams are favored to win or lose their Week 1 matchups and by how much? Let's look at the early odds:
NFL Week 1 2024 spread, moneyline, totals
These are the odds for each Week 1 game via NBC's betting partner, Fanatics:
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Moneyline: Ravens +125, Chiefs -150
- Total: 46.5
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -1.5
- Moneyline: Packers +115, Eagles -140
- Total: 48.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Falcons -3
- Moneyline: Steelers +125, Falcons -150
- Total: 43
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills:
- Spread: Bills -7
- Moneyline: Cardinals +250, Bills -325
- Total: 48
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -4.5
- Moneyline: Titans +185, Bears -225
- Total: 43.5
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -8.5
- Moneyline: Patriots +310, Bengals -400
- Total: 42.5
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Texans -1.5
- Moneyline: Texans -125, Colts +105
- Total: 48
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Dolphins -3.5
- Moneyline: Jaguars +140, Dolphins -170
- Total: 49.5
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Saints -5
- Moneyline: Panthers +185, Saints -225
- Total: 40.5
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
- Spread: Giants -0.5
- Moneyline: Vikings -105, Giants -115
- Total: 41.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -3.5
- Moneyline: Raiders +160, Chargers -190
- Total: 43.5
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -5.5
- Moneyline: Broncos +200, Seahawks -250
- Total: 42
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Cowboys -1
- Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Browns +105
- Total: 44
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Buccaneers -4
- Moneyline: Commanders +165, Buccaneers -200
- Total: 41.5
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Moneyline: Rams +150, Lions -180
- Total: 51
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -6
- Moneyline: Jets +210, 49ers -260
- Total: 45.5