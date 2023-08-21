Why Mac Jones wants to bring ‘Alabama Mac' to 2023 Patriots

The Crimson Tide connection is always strong on the New England Patriots, but Mac Jones apparently wants to take things to a new level this season.

After frustrating 2022 season under first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, Jones is working with a familiar face in new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who served as Alabama's OC in 2021. While Jones and O'Brien didn't technically overlap -- Jones' last season at Alabama was in 2020 -- the QB actually helped O'Brien learn the Crimson Tide offense during the 2021 offseason before the Patriots drafted him in the spring.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jones and O'Brien "spent a lot of time together" this spring working on the Patriots' offensive game plan for 2023. And to hear Jones tell it, there may be some Alabama flavor in what they run this season.

"We speak the same language," Jones told Breer. "He used to coach for [Bill] Belichick and [Nick] Saban, and I played for Belichick and Saban. ... We speak the same terminology. Sometimes I’ll bring up an old play, and everyone’s like, What’s that? And O’B’s like, It’s this. We’re talking the same language. It’s fun."

We can understand why Jones may want to dip back into his Alabama playbook; the 24-year-old put up video-game numbers for the Crimson Tide in 2020 -- 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions -- while leading his team to a 13-0 record and a national championship.

More interestingly, Jones admitted he wants to adopt a mindset similar to the one he had in Tuscaloosa.

"I think that’s a big thing for me, keeping it loose and going out there and slinging it," Jones told Breer. "Going back to the Alabama Mac."

When asked what "Alabama Mac" looks like, Jones described a QB eager to get out of his own way.

"When I’m in the right headspace and I can go out there and let it fly and not think too much and go play football," Jones said. "That’s what it’s all about for me, play football with my teammates and enjoy one another."

Jones often wore his emotions on his sleeve in 2022, and not in a good way; his on-field and sideline antics when things went wrong drew criticism from former Patriot Julian Edelman, among others. Now that the QB has a fresh start with a veteran offensive coordinator, however, he seems intent on channeling his fun-loving, gun-slinging side that came through in college.

Jones has done a good job adopting a more positive attitude this summer, but the real test will come when the games matter -- and when adversity inevitably hits.