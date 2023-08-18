Mac Jones or Jordan Love? Curran and Schneidman weigh in

Saturday night's New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers preseason matchup could be a chance to watch two first-round quarterbacks go head-to-head.

We could get a glimpse of Mac Jones after the Patriots opted to sit the third-year signal-caller in their preseason opener vs. the Houston Texans. On the other side, Jordan Love is set to get more reps under center as the Utah State product prepares for his first season as an NFL starter.

The jury is still out on both 24-year-old QBs. Jones had a promising rookie campaign followed by a lackluster sophomore season. Love spent the last three years backing up future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

But heading into the 2023 season, who would you rather have as your QB of the future? Our Tom E. Curran and The Athletic’s Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman shared their picks on Friday's "Early Edition."

"Mac Jones," Curran answered. "Because again, you have an expected level of play and performance that you started witnessing in Alabama, that you saw in his first season with an OK set of offensive weaponry around him. And then you saw him withstand a season that I think is going to build up valuable scar tissue.

"I would say Mac Jones because you know the floor for him. It's a projection with Jordan Love. He could be Josh Allen, he could be Trey Lance. And that's very much what you're dealing with. So do you want to keep being in line every four years to say, 'We've got to get back in there and find our guy,' or do you want to have somebody you can feel comfortable with?"

Schneidman echoed Curran's sentiments.

"I've got to make sure there are no Packer fans around because they're not going to like this. I would go with Mac Jones too because we know what we're getting with him," Schneidman said. "Like you said, Tom, it's a guy that you can win with. We don't know what Jordan Love is going to be.

"I remember I asked Aaron Rodgers after the last game of the season, 'If Jordan has to, is he ready to take over?' And Aaron said you just don't know. He remembered waking up to 50 text messages in the summer of '08 saying, 'You're the guy now, Brett Favre is officially gone.' And Aaron said it kind of hit him all at once, but he didn't really know until he's thrown into the fire.

"And that's where we're at with Jordan Love. Like you said, he probably won't be the next Hall of Famer here, but there's a chance he's an elite quarterback. There's also a chance he stinks. So if I'm a gambling man, I'm taking this safe bet with Mac Jones."

Jones undoubtedly is the easy answer given he already has two seasons as an NFL starter under his belt. Even if his 2022 season left plenty to be desired, he has proven to be a competent quarterback who can win games. Love hasn't had a chance to prove anything yet.

That said, there's a reason the Packers traded up to select Love in the first round despite still having one of the greatest QBs of all time on their roster. Love is an athletic QB with a big arm and he showcased his potential during a monster 2018 season for the Aggies. He started all 13 games, totaling 3,567 yards for a whopping 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

The Packers will hope that talent translates to the NFL and that Love's three years of learning under Rodgers will pay dividends. As for the Patriots, they'll look for Jones to take a significant step forward with Bill O'Brien taking control of the offense this season.

Patriots vs. Packers is set for 8 p.m. ET Saturday in Green Bay.

You can watch the full Jones vs. Love segment below: