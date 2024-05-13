We still don't know whether Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand will play in Game 5 of the team's Eastern Conference second-round playoff series versus the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

But the veteran left wing will accompany the team down to Sunrise, Fla., per B's general manager Don Sweeney.

"Brad skated today. He'll travel with the team," Sweeney said at a press conference Monday before the team departed for Florida. "He's still day to day."

When asked if Marchand is feeling and doing better, Sweeney responded, "Yep."

Marchand suffered an upper body injury as the result of a controversial hit by Panthers center Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3.

Replays show that Bennett punched Marchand in the head, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety didn't fine or suspend the Panthers star as a result. He also wasn't penalized in the game.

Army, Ace and Biz went back to the tape on the shot Sam Bennett gave to Brad Marchand in Game 3 and they got some thoughts 👀 @armdog @ansoncarterla @biznasty2point0 pic.twitter.com/kqJRr2px5V — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 12, 2024

Marchand played through the end of the second period in Game 3, but did not play in the third period. He also missed Game 4.

The fact that Marchand is well enough to skate and travel is encouraging, but we'll have to wait until Tuesday's morning skate for another update on his availability for Game 5.

It's a must-win game for the Bruins as they trail 3-1 in the series following Sunday night's 3-2 loss at home in Game 4.