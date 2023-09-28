Tom Brady biopic series ‘The Patriot Way' in development

Tom Brady's journey from sixth-round draft pick to seven-time Super Bowl champion will soon be turned into a scripted television series.

Deadline reports that the screenwriting duo of Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson is developing a limited series about Brady titled The Patriot Way. Tamasy and Johnson are best known for writing The Fighter, an Oscar-nominated film about Massachusetts-based boxer Micky Ward.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, founder and CEO of the Gotham Group, will produce the series.

The Patriot Way will be an adaptation of Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge’s bestselling 2018 book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption. According to Deadline, the upcoming series "chronicles Brady’s improbable rise from sixth-round NFL draft pick to his half-dozen Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, the Aaron Hernandez, Spygate and Deflategate scandals and Brady’s battle of wills with head coach Bill Belichick."

"The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years," Tamasy and Johnson said, per Deadline. "Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs."

The Patriots selected Brady with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The Michigan product went on to lead New England to six Super Bowl titles (nine appearances) in his 20 years with the organization. He added one last Super Bowl ring to his collection after leaving the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady returned to Foxboro for the Patriots' 2023 regular-season opener to celebrate his two unforgettable decades with the team. Pats owner Robert Kraft announced he will waive the minimum four-year waiting period to induct Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.