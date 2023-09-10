Highlights from Tom Brady's return to Foxboro

New England Patriots fans finally got a chance to thank Tom Brady for all he did for the organization during his illustrious 20-year tenure.
The Patriots honored the legendary quarterback before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and will do so with a halftime ceremony. To avoid missing any of the action, you can check back here for Brady updates below...
Before the game, Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft posed in front of the six Super Bowl trophies the GOAT brought to Foxboro.
Brady posted a photo of the six Lombardi trophies to his X page.
A number of Brady's former Patriots teammates were in the house for the special occasion.
Brady got fans fired up just before kickoff, ringing the bell atop the new lighthouse as the first "Keeper of the Light" in Gillette Stadium history.
