Highlights from Tom Brady's return to Foxboro

New England Patriots fans finally got a chance to thank Tom Brady for all he did for the organization during his illustrious 20-year tenure.

The Patriots honored the legendary quarterback before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and will do so with a halftime ceremony. To avoid missing any of the action, you can check back here for Brady updates below...

Before the game, Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft posed in front of the six Super Bowl trophies the GOAT brought to Foxboro.

Brady posted a photo of the six Lombardi trophies to his X page.

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/z1MtQexXJH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 10, 2023

A number of Brady's former Patriots teammates were in the house for the special occasion.

Jamie Collins, Darrelle Revis, Kyle Arrington and James Develin are among the former Patriots on the sidelines right now. Big crowd of former players expected to be in attendance for Brady Day. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 10, 2023

Brady got fans fired up just before kickoff, ringing the bell atop the new lighthouse as the first "Keeper of the Light" in Gillette Stadium history.

