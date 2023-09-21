Report: Patriots sign QB Will Grier to active roster

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Will Grier from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad to their active roster, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening.

Grier, a 2019 third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers, played behind former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during his rookie year. He has two career appearances -- both in 2019 -- and he completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 228 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in those games.

Grier was waived by the Panthers in 2021 after they acquired Sam Darnold via trade. The following day, the Cowboys signed Grier to be their third string QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He impressed during the Cowboys' preseason finale last month when he threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and two more touchdowns.

After going back and forth from their practice squad and active roster multiple times, the Cowboys finally released Grier after they acquired Trey Lance in a trade with the 49ers on Aug. 26. Grier has been on the Bengals practice squad since.

After the back-and-forth drama between the Patriots and Matt Corral, it seems New England is ready to move on and put its trust in Grier as a possible third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots will try to avoid an 0-3 start this Sunday when they take on the New York Jets, a team they have beat in their last 14 matchups.