Report: Patriots re-sign QB Matt Corral to practice squad

Matt Corral will remain with the New England Patriots after all.

The Patriots are re-signing the 24-year-old quarterback to their practice squad after waiving him --and releasing fellow QB Ian Book -- on Monday, according to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed.

Source: The Patriots are signing QB Matt Corral back to their practice squad.



Team gets to keep working with him after he cleared waivers today. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2023

New England initially claimed Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. There was speculation heading into the season that the Ole Miss product could replace Bailey Zappe as the Patriots' No. 2 QB, but he was placed on the exempt/left squad list when he left the team without notice before Week 1. What led to his departure remains unclear.

The Patriots will return to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a crucial Week 3 showdown vs. the New York Jets.