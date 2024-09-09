White's huge game vs. Bengals very encouraging for Patriots defense

One of the goals for the New England Patriots this season needs to be identifying the players who will be crucial to the team's short- and long-term success. In other words, which players will make up the core of the team? Who are the Patriots going to build around?

There are several candidates on both sides of the ball. A few of them played fantastic in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, including defensive end Keion White.

The Patriots invested a 2023 second-round pick in the former Georgia Tech star. White had an OK rookie campaign, tallying 26 tackles, three pass breakups and a sack in 16 games. Expectations were higher coming into the 2024 campaign, though. Matthew Judon's departure via trade a few weeks ago opened up more snaps and a larger role for White. The Patriots need one (or more) of their young pass rushers to help fill the void left by Judon, who compiled 32 sacks over the last three seasons.

White accomplished that goal and more against the Bengals.

He tallied 2.5 sacks, four tackles (two for loss) and three QB hits. Bengals right tackle (and former Patriot) Trent Brown had loads of trouble with White, and one of those instances resulted in a fumble (see video below).

#Patriots EDGE Keion White beating Bengals RT Trent Brown with an inside rush move (two-hand swipe finisher) for a strip-sack on the second play of the game.



White had three QB pressures with 2.5 sacks on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jisHKXidSj — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 9, 2024

White's performance was key to the Patriots defense holding Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the high-powered Bengals offense to just 10 points.

Four of the five highest-graded Patriots players from Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus' analysis, were defensive players. White topped the list with a 90.3 out of 100 grade.

Keion White - 90.3

Jonathan Jones - 86.1

Marcus Jones - 80.2

Jahlani Tavai - 78.7

Rhamondre Stevenson - 75.4

White's performance Sunday was very encouraging for the Patriots defense. The next challenge for him is playing at, or near, that level on a consistent basis. He's not going to tally 2.5 sacks every week, but can he use his speed and power to constantly disrupt the rhythm of the opposing offense?

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday in the home opener at Gillette Stadium.