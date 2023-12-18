Report: Patriots to sign ex-Bucs RB to practice squad

The New England Patriots reportedly bolstered their running back depth for the final stretch of the 2023 NFL season.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is expected to sign to the Patriots' practice squad, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Bucs RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to their practice squad, sources said. Added depth from the former third-rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023

Vaughn was initially selected by the Bucs in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old has tallied 384 rushing yards and 81 receiving yards with three touchdowns through 43 career games. This season with Tampa, he totaled just 42 yards on 21 carries through six appearances before being released on Friday.

With starter Rhamondre Stevenson still sidelined due to a high ankle sprain, Vaughn joins Ezekiel Elliott, Kevin Harris, and JaMycal Hasty on the Patriots' running back depth chart.

New England has three games remaining on its 2023 schedule, starting with a Christmas Eve matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.