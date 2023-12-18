You knew Patrick Mahomes versus Bailey Zappe wasn't exactly a fair fight.



You knew Sunday's outcome, a 27-17 win for the Chiefs, was within the realm of possibility because of Mahomes' eye-popping ability to extend plays, extend drives, and get his team in the end zone. And you knew that because Zappe is who he is, because this Patriots offense is what it is, overcoming the mistakes they've made on a nearly weekly basis would prove difficult.

Predictable.

But beyond the action on the field, this game served as a reminder of these two teams' philosophies at the sport's most important position.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kansas City has thrived embracing the unique brand of chaos that Mahomes brought to the field again in Week 15. The Patriots, meanwhile, have floundered trying to coach up two big-brained, pocket-bound passers. And when Zappe tried to do his best Mahomes impression on the first play of the third quarter Sunday, rolling to his right and throwing on the move, the result was a back-breaking pick.

🔊 Patriots Talk: Same old, same old for Patriots in loss to Chiefs | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Of course, there's only one of that guy in Kansas City. But it's obvious. He and his ilk -- the scramble-loving, cannon-armed passer -- are the present and future at the position. The Patriots need to seriously consider permanently abandoning the dropback dinosaur and start over with an athletic gunslinger drafted this spring. Then they need to hope he's half as good as the guy who visited Foxboro this weekend.

Let's get to the grades...

Quarterback: C-

The third-quarter interception on the first play of the second half was as Bailey Zappe described: "Just terrible." He finished the third and fourth quarters with 39 yards passing, the interception, and two sacks. That showing was in stark contrast to the first half when he lit it up to the tune of 141 yards and a beautifully feathered touchdown pass to Hunter Henry.

His numbers in the first half the last two weeks (31-of-40 for 337 yards and four touchdowns) might be indicative of the fact that he thrives with Bill O'Brien's game-opening script. Bottling up that rhythm and confidence in the second half (11-of-19, 83 yards, two interceptions the last two weeks) moving forward could be a key factor in determining what, if any, role Zappe has with the Patriots in 2024.

Running back: C

After his best game of the season against the Steelers, Ezekiel Elliott was in Kansas City's sights and limited. He carried just 11 times for 25 yards (2.3 yards per carry) but did have an excellent block in pass protection on a 20-yard completion from Zappe to DeVante Parker in the first quarter. Kevin Harris, up from the practice squad, popped with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Wide receiver: C

Demario "Pop" Douglas returned from his second concussion of the year to come up with three catches for 33 yards, but a costly facemask penalty wiped out a first down in the first quarter. DeVante Parker sparked the offense early with five grabs for 44 yards on five targets. Outside of a few flashes of effectiveness, though, this unit was largely quiet.

Tight end: B

Hunter Henry has to be at or near the top of impending free agents the Kraft family would like to pay to bring back in 2024. He left the game injured but prior to that ended up with seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He would've had a second score had it not been for a Conor McDermott hold.

Pharaoh Brown was in the area on Zappe's scramble-drill pick and may shoulder some responsibility for that turnover despite it being a poor decision by the quarterback. Mike Gesicki remains a non-factor, finishing with one catch for seven yards.

Offensive line: C-

The Patriots averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 16 attempts (including one quarterback scramble). Bailey Zappe was sacked four times. Conor McDermott committed a holding penalty that wiped a touchdown off the board. Cole Strange had to be carted off early which thrust Atonio Mafi into the game on one side of David Andrews with fellow rookie Sidy Sow on the other. Not a great formula when going against the Chiefs and all-world defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Special teams: D

Chad Ryland's missed 41-yarder continued a brutal stretch for the rookie fourth-rounder. He appeared to have an issue on the afternoon, hooking his kicks since he flirted with penalties for booting kickoffs out of bounds on two separate occasions.

Brenden Schooler's holding call wiped out an explosive Jalen Reagor kick return to start the game, and he missed a tackle approaching a Chiefs returner without gathering himself to make the stop.

Defensive line: B+

This group continues to be dominant against the run. The Chiefs averaged just 2.2 yards per carry on 20 attempts (including three Patrick Mahomes scrambles). This group also got major contributions from Christian Barmore, who has been the team's best and most consistent player since the first month of the season. He notched another sack, a quarterback hit and multiple pressures to go along with two run-stuffs. He's a force, and he helps elevate this grade to near-honors levels.

Linebacker: B

If not for this unit getting drilled in the screen game and losing track of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on his touchdown catch, this mark would certainly be higher. Jahlani Tavai was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of a Kadarius Toney drop for an interception. Marte Mapu was playing at the linebacker level for his pick. Mack Wilson came up with a sack. Anfernee Jennings had a tackle for a loss and continues to be a force in the running game, while Josh Uche had a run-stuff of his own to go along with a quarterback hit as he tracked down Patrick Mahomes to help force an incompletion.

Secondary: C

To the good? Kyle Dugger helped break up a would-be touchdown to Travis Kelce, and Myles Bryant toed the line of physicality to break up another near-score for the All-Pro tight end. Jonathan Jones notched a pass breakup and Jabrill Peppers led the team in tackles with seven.

But two penalties on Alex Austin hurt, particularly his defensive hold that wiped out a Jones forced fumble and Peppers recovery. Jones' illegal contact penalty wiped out a Mahomes intentional grounding call that helped Kansas City extend a drive.