Report: Patriots claim QB off waivers from Jaguars

The New England Patriots reportedly found a new third-string quarterback on Monday.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers signed QB Will Grier off their practice squad, the Patriots claimed Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars to take his place, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The #Patriots claimed QB Nathan Rourke off waivers from the #Jaguars, per source.



So after losing Will Grier to the #Chargers, New England's QB depth chart is full again with Rourke, the onetime CFL standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rourke, 25, finished his collegiate career at Ohio University. He entered the 2020 CFL Draft and was selected in the second round (15th overall) by the BC Lions.

In 2022, Rourke earned the "Most Outstanding Canadian" award as the best Canadian player in the CFL. In two seasons with the BC Lions, he completed 76 percent of his passes for 4,105 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 11 starts.

The Jaguars signed Rourke to a three-year contract in Jan. 2023. He bounced between the active roster and the practice squad until his release on Saturday.

Rourke will slot in behind Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones on the Patriots' QB depth chart.