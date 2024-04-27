Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Heat Game 3 beginning at 5 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
New England Patriots

Patriots select TE Jaheim Bell with No. 231 pick in 2024 draft

New England used seven of its eight draft picks on offensive players.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft with yet another addition to the offense.

With the 231st overall pick in the seventh round, the Patriots selected tight end Jaheim Bell out of Florida State. Seven of their eight draft picks were used on offensive players, including five at skill positions.

Bell, 22, tallied 39 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns for the Seminoles last season. In 2022 he also served as a running back, totaling 261 yards and three TDs on 73 carries.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bell will join Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Mitchell Wilcox, and La'Michael Pettway on the Patriots' tight end depth chart.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Patriots select QB Joe Milton with No. 193 pick in 2024 draft

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Why draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. didn’t love Patriots’ Day 2 picks

John's Sewer & Drain Cleaning 2 hours ago

Perry’s Draft Grade: Patriots get ‘feisty competitor’ in WR Javon Baker

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots2024 NFL Draft
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us