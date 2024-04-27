Patriots select TE Jaheim Bell with No. 231 pick in 2024 draft

The New England Patriots wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft with yet another addition to the offense.

With the 231st overall pick in the seventh round, the Patriots selected tight end Jaheim Bell out of Florida State. Seven of their eight draft picks were used on offensive players, including five at skill positions.

Bell, 22, tallied 39 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns for the Seminoles last season. In 2022 he also served as a running back, totaling 261 yards and three TDs on 73 carries.

🔵 36 Missed Tackles Forced Since 2021 (2nd Among TEs) pic.twitter.com/LZqCJfeCpj — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 27, 2024

Bell will join Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Mitchell Wilcox, and La'Michael Pettway on the Patriots' tight end depth chart.