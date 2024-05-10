The New England Patriots shared a glimpse into the future on Day 1 of rookie minicamp.

From Friday to Sunday, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will get to work with the rest of the Patriots' rookie class on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium. Expected to be New England's next franchise quarterback, Maye will be the center of attention this weekend as he throws his first passes in a Pats uniform.

Maye, in a No. 10 jersey, has started building his chemistry with second-round wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. The Patriots posted a video of one of Maye's connections with the Washington product, who will wear No. 1 for New England.

Another clip from the first day of rookie camp showed fourth-round wideout Javon Baker (No. 6) and sixth-round QB Joe Milton (No. 19) putting in work:

Below are the jersey numbers given out to each member of the Patriots' 2024 draft class:

Draft pick digits. pic.twitter.com/JeFlzRxedx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2024

Maye will compete with veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett in training camp for the Patriots' starting QB job. As for Polk and Baker, they will be given every opportunity to establish themselves as go-to targets in a New England offense that lacks a true standout receiver.